Good Night, Oscar Rounds Out Full Cast

News
by Ruthie Fierberg • Mar 14, 2023
Stephanie Janssen and Thomas Michael Hammond
(Photo courtesy of Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Complete casting is set for Good Night, Oscar, a new play by Doug Wright set to arrive on Broadway this spring. The previously announced production, directed by Lisa Peterson, is scheduled to begin performances on April 7 ahead of an official opening night of April 24 at the Belasco Theatre. 

Newly announced cast members are Thomas Michael Hammond as the understudy for Bob Sarnoff/Jack Paar and Stephanie Janssen as the understudy for June Levant. 

They join a previously announced company that includes Sean Hayes as Oscar Levant, Emily Bergl as June Levant, Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney, Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff, Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar, Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum and John Zrdojeski as George Gershwin, along with understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz, Postell Pringle and Max Roll. Casting is by Stephen Kopel.

The comedy takes place on the set of Paar’s Tonight Show as Levant steps into the guest seat to charm and scandalize audiences. The play is slated to play a limited engagement through Aug. 27.

