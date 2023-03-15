Hear from Jessica Chastain, Hiran Abeysekera and More on The Broadway Show

Jessica Chastain and Jamie Lloyd
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on March 19 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Hit the red carpet with Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, Arian Moayed and more on opening night of A Doll’s House.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek takes a stroll with Parade leading lady Micaela Diamond.
- Learn about James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fat Ham as it readies for its Broadway bow.
- Get to know Broadway newcomer Hiran Abeysekera, the star of the stage adaptation of Life of Pi.
- Correspondent Charlie Cooper chats with MJ The Musical standout Ayana Jackson.
- Jessica Azenberg sits down with her father and nine-time Tony winner Manny Azenberg to talk about chronicling his incredible career in her book, Stories Dad Told Me.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!