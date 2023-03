Linedy Genao is living a true Cinderella story! The Bad Cinderella star landed on Broadway with just high school musical theater experience and is now playing the title role in the Broadway premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical. Find out more about her journey in the interview below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy winner Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.