Jennifer Simard and Adam Godley to Join Cast of Once Upon a One More Time

Two-time Tony Award nominees Jennifer Simard and Adam Godley will join the cast of the upcoming Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time. Simard will play the role of Stepmother while Godley will appear as The Narrator.

Simard received her Tony nominations for her recent turn as Sarah in Company and for originating the role of Sister Mary Downy in 2016’s Disaster! Her other Broadway credits include Mean Girls, Hello, Dolly!, Sister Act, Shrek The Musical and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Godley was last seen on the Main Stem in The Lehman Trilogy, for which he received a Tony nomination for his performance as Mayer Lehman. His other credits include the 2011 revival of Anything Goes, for which he earned his first Tony nomination, and the 2002 revival of Private Lives.

Adam Godley

(Photo courtesy of Vivacity Media Group)

Simard and Godley join the previously announced Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan and Aisha Jackson. Additional casting will be announced. Casting is by Hardt Casting.

Also newly announced, Nikiya Mathis has joined the musical’s creative team as hair and wig designer. Mathis joins scenic designer Anna Fleischle, costume designer Loren Elstein, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Andrew Keister and projection designer Sven Ortel. The production, which features a book by Jon Hartmere and a score consisting of the songs of Britney Spears, is directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid.

Once Upon a One More Time is set to begin previews at the Marquis Theatre on May 13. The production will officially open on June 22.

The musical turns the stories of beloved fairy tale characters—including Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid—upside down when a fairy godmother gives them a copy of The Feminine Mystique at their book club, changing the course of their stories.