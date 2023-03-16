Broadway Production of Room is Postponed Indefinitely

The stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s best-selling book Room will no longer bow on Broadway, after a lead producer pulled out of the project and the remaining producers were unable to raise the necessary capital to present the work. The previously announced play with music, written by Donoghue with songs by Cora Bissett and Kathryn Joseph, was in rehearsals and set to begin performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 3.

“In the midst of our rehearsals we were informed by one of our lead producers that due to personal reasons, they did not intend to fulfill their obligations to the production. Since being notified, the rest of the producing team has exhausted all possible avenues to keep the show on track, but the narrow timeline and economic shortfall created by this series of events has proven to be insurmountable,” said producer Hunter Arnold in a statement. “We are incredibly disappointed not to be able to open this remarkable production at this time and are especially heartbroken for our incredibly talented cast and creative team who were hard at work in the rehearsal room.”

Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren was set to star in the production, which was to be directed by Bissett. The play first premiered in 2017 at London’s Theatre Royal Stratford East. Subsequent productions followed at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Ireland; the National Theatre of Scotland; the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario; and the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario.

Ephraim Sykes, Kate Burton and more, were also set to appear in the Broadway cast.

Producers Sam Julyan and James Yeoburn added, “We have been honored to share the story of Room since its world premiere in 2017 in London and its subsequent productions in Dublin, Scotland and Ontario. We truly believe that today’s disappointing news will not be the end of Room onstage.”