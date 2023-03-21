Parade Revival to Release Cast Album

A cast album of the 2023 Parade revival will be released by Interscope Records on March 23. The musical features a Tony Award-winning score by Jason Robert Brown.

The revival, starring Tony winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond and directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, features orchestrations by two-time Tony winner Don Sebesky and musical direction by Tom Murray. This production originated at New York City Center in November 2022.

The Broadway transfer of Parade began previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on February 21 and officially opened on March 16. The production is playing a limited run through August 6.