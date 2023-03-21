Broadway Production of James Ijames' Fat Ham Begins Performances

Fat Ham has arrived on Broadway! James Ijames' Pulitzer-Prize winning queer adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet begins performances at the American Airlines Theatre on March 21, with opening night set for April 12. Saheem Ali directs.

Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. But here’s the rub! Revenge doesn’t come easy to Juicy, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man in search of his own happiness and liberation. From an uproarious family cookout emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

The cast of Fat Ham features the original off-Broadway cast of the play's Public Theater production, including Marcel Spears as Juicy, Billy Eugene Jones as Rev and Pap, Nikki Crawford as Tedra, Chris Herbie Holland as Tio, Adrianna Mitchell as Opal, Calvin Leon Smith as Larry and Benja Kay Thomas as Rabby. The creative team includes scenic design by Maruti Evans, costume design by Dominique Fawn Hill, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, hair and wig design by Earon Chew Nealey and lllusions by Skylar Fox.