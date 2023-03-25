Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play Begins Its Broadway Premiere

Larissa FastHorse's The Thanksgiving Play has arrived on Broadway! The production begins previews at the Hayes Theatre on March 25, with opening night set for April 20. Tony winner Rachel Chavkin directs.



The Thanksgiving Play follows a troupe of well-meaning theater artists dreaming of creating something revolutionary: a culturally sensitive, totally inoffensive Thanksgiving school pageant that finally gives a voice to Native Americans. Finding said Native Americans... isn’t so simple. And that’s when things start to get absurd. Sending up a whole feast of social issues, this bitingly funny play roasts everything right, wrong and woke in America.



The cast features D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley and Chris Sullivan. The production includes scenic design by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oui-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony nominee Mikaal Sulaiman and video/projection design by David Bengali.



The Thanksgiving Play made its world premiere in 2018 at off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons.