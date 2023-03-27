 Skip to main content
Grey House Announces Full Cast and Creative Team

by Caitlin Hornik • Mar 27, 2023
The cast and creative team are complete for the upcoming Broadway premiere of Levi Holloway’s new horror play Grey House.

Rounding out the cast are Cyndi Coyne as The Ancient, Colby Kipnes as Squirrel, Alyssa Emily Marvin as A1656 and Eamon Patrick O’Connell as The Boy—all of whom will make their Broadway debuts in the production. Casting is by David Caparelliotis.

They join the previously announced Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso and Millicent Simmonds.

Also newly announced, Andrew Morrill will join the creative team as director of artistic sign language. As previously announced, the production will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, music supervision and a cappella arrangements by Or Matias and choreography by Camille A. Brown.

Joe Mantello will direct the production, slated to begin previews on April 29 ahead of an opening night on May 30 at the Lyceum Theatre. Tickets are on sale through September 3.

