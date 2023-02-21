Joe Mantello-Helmed Grey House to Open on Broadway

Levi Holloway’s new horror play Grey House has been announced to play the Lyceum Theatre. Two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will direct the production, slated to begin previews on April 29 ahead of an opening night scheduled for May 30. Two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, a longtime collaborator of Mantello’s, will star. Grey House will be the first production to open as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway season.

Grey House will mark Holloway’s Broadway debut. He is a Chicago-based writer, director and actor, as well as co-founder of Neverbird Project, a youth-based Deaf-and-hearing-focused theater company. Holloway’s other plays include an adaptation of Pinocchio for Chicago Children’s Theatre and Haven Place.

In addition to Metcalf in the role of Raleigh, the cast of Grey House will include Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany as Max, Emmy nominee Paul Sparks as Henry, Sophia Anne Caruso as Marlow and Millicent Simmonds as Bernie.

Grey House is set after a car wreck, as a young couple takes refuge in a cabin belonging to four children and their keeper, who unravel the couple’s life as they know it.

Metcalf last starred on Broadway in the Mantello-helmed revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?—which never officially opened due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Metcalf and Mantello worked together on the former’s last two Broadway turns—Hillary and Clinton and Three Tall Women—the latter for which Metcalf earned her second Tony. Her other credits include a Tony-winning performance in A Doll’s House, Part 2 as well as Misery and The Other Place.

Maslany, best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Orphan Black, made her Broadway debut in 2018 with Network. Sparks made his Main Stem debut as part of the original company of Take Me Out and last appeared in the 2009 revival of Hedda Gabler. Caruso originated the role of Lydia in Beetlejuice. Simmonds, best known for turns in A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place II, will make her Broadway debut with this Grey House. Casting is by David Caparelliotis.

The production will feature scenic design by three-time Tony winner Scott Pask, costume design by Emmy nominee Rudy Mance, lighting design by seven-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony nominee Tom Gibbons, music supervision and a cappella arrangements by Or Matias and choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown.

Additional cast and creative team members will be announced.

Grey House premiered at Chicago’s Red Orchid Theatre in 2019 and won the 2020 prize for Best New Work at Chicago’s Jeff Awards. A Red Orchid is known for its ensemble-based productions. Holloway and Shade Murray, who directed the premiere staging, are among the theater company’s ensemble members.