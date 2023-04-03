Once Upon a One More Time Announces Full Cast

The cast of "Once Upon a One More Time" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

The cast is now complete for the upcoming Broadway musical Once Upon a One More Time.

Newly announced are Brooke Dillman as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond as Stepsister Belinda, Tess Soltau as Stepsister Betany, Gabrielle Beckford as Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy as Clumsy, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley as Princess Pea and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid.

Rounding out the cast will be Matt Allen, Liv Battista as Belle, Karissa Bruno as Little Girl, Jacob Burns, Pauline Casiño as Esmeralda, Selene Haro as Gretel, Joshua Daniel Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Justice Moore as Red, Kevin Trinio Perdido as Prince Mischievous, Mikey Ruiz as Prince Gregarious, Salisha Thomas, Josh Tolle as Prince Suave, Diana Vaden, Stephen Scott Wormley as Prince Affable and Isabella Ye as Little Girl.

They join the previously announced Justin Guarini, Briga Heelan, Aisha Jackson, Jennifer Simard and Adam Godley. Casting is by Hardt Casting.

The production, which will feature a book by Jon Hartmere and a score consisting of the songs of Britney Spears, will be directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid.

Once Upon a One More Time is set to begin previews at the Marquis Theatre on May 13. The production will officially open on June 22.

The musical turns the stories of beloved fairy tale characters — including Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid — upside down when The O.F.G. gives them a copy of The Feminine Mystique at their book club and changes the course of their stories.