Erich Bergen Will Rejoin Chicago as Billy Flynn

Erich Bergen will return to the cast of Broadway’s long-running Chicago revival on April 10. Bergen will again play the role of Billy Flynn, replacing James T. Lane, who will exit the production at the Ambassador Theatre on April 9.

This appearance will mark Bergen’s second stint in Chicago having played Flynn in the fall of 2022. Best known for his turn as Blake on television’s Madam Secretary, Bergen has also starred in Broadway’s Waitress.

Bergen will appear alongside the previously announced Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Olivia Holt as Roxie Hart, Liam Fennecken as Amos Hart and Charity Angél Dawson as Matron “Mama” Morton.