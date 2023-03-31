Chicago to Welcome New Principal Cast Members

The Tony Award-winning revival of Chicago has announced a trio of new stars. Beginning on April 10, Kimberly Marable will take over as Velma Kelly and Liam Fennecken will step into the role of Amos Hart; additionally, Charity Angél Dawson will return to the musical as Matron “Mama” Morton. They will replace Bianca Marroquín, Evan Harrington and Haley Swindal, respectively.

The three newly announced performers will join the previously announced Olivia Holt, who will begin a run as Roxie Hart in the long-running production on April 10.

Marable was a part of the original ensemble of the Tony-winning musical Hadestown. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Lion King and Sister Act. Fennecken will make his Broadway debut in Chicago. His previous stage credits include the national tour of School of Rock; he is also a member of the popular vocal ensemble T3.

Dawson was most recently seen in Paper Mill Playhouse’s premiere of Disney’s Hercules. Her other credits include Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress and Side Show.