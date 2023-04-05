Comedian Alex Edelman’s Solo Show Just For Us to Open on Broadway

Following multiple extended off-Broadway runs in 2022, Alex Edelman’s one-man show, Just For Us, will open on Broadway this summer. The show will begin previews on June 22, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre ahead of an opening night scheduled for June 26. The production will run for a limited engagement through August 19.

Directed by Adam Brace, Just For Us is written and performed by Edelman. In Just For Us, Edelman recounts his real-life experience when, after becoming the target of online anti-Semitism, he decided to go straight to the source and attend a meeting of white nationalists in Queens. This production of the solo show marks the Main Stem debuts of both Edelman and Brace.

Just For Us began its initial off-Broadway run at the Cherry Lane Theatre in December 2021, where it was extended through February 2022. The show then moved to the Soho Playhouse and ran in March and April of that year. Then, the production was mounted for a third run, which was also extended, through September 2022 at the Greenwich Street Theatre.

Edelman was nominated for a 2022 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for his turn in the show. He won a 2023 Obie Award for his creation of and performance in the work.

Just For Us subsequently played Washington D.C.’s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company from November through December 2022. In January 2023, the production returned to London for a run at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Edelman, a comedian and writer, has performed his solo shows on London’s West End and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. His TV writing credits include The Great Indoors and Jenji Kohan’s Teenage Bounty Hunters. In addition, he has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers and Conan. He is the creator of Peer Group and the Netflix special Live From the BBC.

The Hudson Theatre is currently home to A Doll’s House. The revival of Merrily We Roll Along is set to begin previews at the Hudson on September 19.