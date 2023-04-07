Kimberly Akimbo Cast Album to be Released on CD

A CD version of the original cast album to Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo will be released by Ghostlight Records on May 19. The CD will feature lyrics and photos, as well as liner notes by theater writer Peter Marks. Preorders are available as of April 7.

Digital and streaming versions of the recording were released on February 14.

Kimberly Akimbo features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, who also wrote the book based on his play of the same name. The show has music direction by Chris Fenwick, orchestrations by John Clancy and additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

The musical began Broadway performances at the Booth Theatre on Oct. 12, 2022, ahead of an opening night of November 10. Kimberly Akimbo stars Victoria Clark and Justin Cooley, along with Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White.