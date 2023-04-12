Death Becomes Her Musical in Development

An industry reading of the new musical comedy Death Becomes Her, based on the eponymous 1992 film, will be held the week of April 10 in New York City.

Death Becomes Her follows Helen, a writer, who loses her husband, Ernest, when he has an affair with movie star and Helen’s former friend Madeline. Helen winds up in a psychiatric hospital and, years later, returns to exact revenge by looking better than ever — thanks to the drug she discovered that grants eternal life. Madeline also discovers the drug, but both women learn that immortality comes at a price.

The reading will feature Tony nominee Megan Hilty as Madeline, Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Helen and Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Ernest — the roles made famous in the film by Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis, respectively.

Megan Hilty

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

The musical features a book by Marco Pennette and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. Pennette provided additional material to Kristin Chenoweth’s My Love Letter to Broadway and the 2015 revival of On the Twentieth Century. Mattison starred in the 2011 revival of Godspell and is known as one half of the duo behind the Advent Carolnder Instagram series and live concert. Carey has performed in several national tours and at regional theaters around the country.

The reading of Death Becomes Her will be directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli. Mary-Mitchell Campbell will serve as music supervisor and Ted Arthur will provide music direction.

Additional casting for the reading includes Nicole Scherzinger as Viola Van Horn and Kevin Smith Kirkwood as Zander Medly, with Marissa Rosen, Nikki Kimbrough, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Abigail Stephenson, Evan Harrington, Josh Lamon, Austin Ku and Mike Millan. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

The movie Death Becomes Her, released by Universal Pictures, was written by Martin Donovan and David Koepp, directed by Robert Zemeckis (who is also producing the upcoming Back to the Future musical).

The reading is being hosted by Universal Theatrical Group, the live theater division of the motion picture studio.