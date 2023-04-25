New Comedy The Shark Is Broken to Open on Broadway

Olivier Award-nominated play The Shark Is Broken will premiere on Broadway this summer. The comedy, written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, will begin previews at the John Golden Theatre on July 25 ahead of an official opening night scheduled for August 10. The production is set to run for a limited engagement through November 19.

Inspired by the Steven Spielberg’s movie Jaws, The Shark Is Broken is a “making of” story that imagines what happened between the film’s stars Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider on board the set’s famous boat when the mechanical villain caused a delay and the cameras were off.

Following a run at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the comedy landed on the West End (after a pandemic-related postponement) for a limited run that began in October of 2021 and was extended through January of 2022.

Co-writer Ian Shaw will make his Broadway debut in the role of Robert Shaw, his father, who played Quint in the Spielberg film.

Ian Shaw originated the role in the Edinburgh and West End productions. Additional casting, by Jim Carnahan Casting, will be announced.

Olivier winner Guy Masterson will direct, marking his Main Stem debut. The creative team also includes scenic and costume designer Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Tony Award winner Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Tony winner Adam Cork and video design by Nina Dunn.