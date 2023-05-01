Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ Leads Chita Rivera Award Nominations

Five Broadway productions have received nominations for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring dance and choreography in shows and films that opened during the 2022-2023 season.

The current revival of Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ leads as the Broadway production with the most nominations, totaling seven. A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical received four nods, while Some Like It Hot and the recently-opened New York, New York received three each. & Juliet was honored with two nominations. Of note: Dancin’ was not eligible for Outstanding Choreography, as it features Bob Fosse’s movement from the original production.

This year, for the first time, all performance categories are genderless. The Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category has twice as many nominees and will have two winners.

As previously announced, the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 22nd at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Funny Girl star and 2022 Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes.

The full list of 2023 Chita Rivera Awards nominations are below.

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show

Steven Hoggett, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show

Clyde Alves, New York, New York

Peter John Chursin, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Dylis Croman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Jacob Guzman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Robyn Hurder, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Kolton Krouse, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Jess LeProtto, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Mattie Love, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Khori Michelle Petinaud, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

New York, New York

Some Like It Hot

Off-Broadway Special Recognitions

The Awarding Committee of the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards will celebrate excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting these special awards.

Outstanding Dancers in an Off-Broadway Show

Gaby Diaz, Only Gold

Ryan Steele, Only Gold



Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show

Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold

Outstanding Choreography for a Theatrical Release

Babylon, Mandy Moore

Magic Mike's Last Dance, Luke Broadlick

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Ellen Kane

Spirited, Chloe Arnold

13: The Musical, Jamal Sims

Outstanding Direction of a Documentary Release

Broadway Rising, Amy Rice

Everybody Dance, Dan Watt

Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award

John Kander



Ambassadors For The Arts Award

BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane

Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film for work that opened in the 2022-2023 season. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, Off-Broadway and film categories.

This year’s Broadway nominating committee includes Wendy Federman (chair), Melinda Atwood, Caitlin Carter, Gary Chryst, Don Correia, Jamie deRoy, Sandy Duncan, Peter Filichia, Dr. Louis Galli, Sylviane Gold, Jonathan Herzog, Jim Kierstead, Robert La Fosse, Joe Lanteri, Donna McKechnie, Michael Milton, Mary Beth O'Connor, Wendy Perron, Lee Roy Reams, Andy Sandberg and Randy Skinner.

The Chita Rivera Awards are produced by Joe Lanteri, founder and executive director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc., in conjunction with Patricia Watt. The event will benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program.