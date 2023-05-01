Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ Leads Chita Rivera Award Nominations

Five Broadway productions have received nominations for the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring dance and choreography in shows and films that opened during the 2022-2023 season.
The current revival of Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ leads as the Broadway production with the most nominations, totaling seven. A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical received four nods, while Some Like It Hot and the recently-opened New York, New York received three each. & Juliet was honored with two nominations. Of note: Dancin’ was not eligible for Outstanding Choreography, as it features Bob Fosse’s movement from the original production.
This year, for the first time, all performance categories are genderless. The Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show category has twice as many nominees and will have two winners.
As previously announced, the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 22nd at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Funny Girl star and 2022 Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes.
The full list of 2023 Chita Rivera Awards nominations are below.
Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
Steven Hoggett, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show
Clyde Alves, New York, New York
Peter John Chursin, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Dylis Croman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Jacob Guzman, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Robyn Hurder, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Kolton Krouse, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Jess LeProtto, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Mattie Love, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Khori Michelle Petinaud, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
New York, New York
Some Like It Hot
Off-Broadway Special Recognitions
The Awarding Committee of the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards will celebrate excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by presenting these special awards.
Outstanding Dancers in an Off-Broadway Show
Gaby Diaz, Only Gold
Ryan Steele, Only Gold
Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show
Andy Blankenbuehler, Only Gold
Outstanding Choreography for a Theatrical Release
Babylon, Mandy Moore
Magic Mike's Last Dance, Luke Broadlick
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Ellen Kane
Spirited, Chloe Arnold
13: The Musical, Jamal Sims
Outstanding Direction of a Documentary Release
Broadway Rising, Amy Rice
Everybody Dance, Dan Watt
Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen
Special Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award
John Kander
Ambassadors For The Arts Award
BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane
Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film for work that opened in the 2022-2023 season. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, Off-Broadway and film categories.
This year’s Broadway nominating committee includes Wendy Federman (chair), Melinda Atwood, Caitlin Carter, Gary Chryst, Don Correia, Jamie deRoy, Sandy Duncan, Peter Filichia, Dr. Louis Galli, Sylviane Gold, Jonathan Herzog, Jim Kierstead, Robert La Fosse, Joe Lanteri, Donna McKechnie, Michael Milton, Mary Beth O'Connor, Wendy Perron, Lee Roy Reams, Andy Sandberg and Randy Skinner.
The Chita Rivera Awards are produced by Joe Lanteri, founder and executive director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc., in conjunction with Patricia Watt. The event will benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation College Scholarship Program.