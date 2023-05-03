Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ Sets Closing Date

The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ will play its final performance on May 14. The revival began previews on March 2 and opened at the Music Box Theatre on March 19. At the time of closing, the production will have played 82 performances.

The news comes on the heels of the May 2 Tony Awards nominations announcement; the production did not receive recognition. The production did receive seven nominations for the Chita Rivera Awards, which honor dance and choreography in theater and film.

The musical showcases the choreography and essence of Tony-winning choreographer Bob Fosse.

The cast includes Ioana Alfonso, Yeman Brown, Peter John Chursin, Dylis Croman, Jōvan Dansberry, Karli Dinardo, Tony d’Alelio, Aydin Eyikan, Pedro Garza, Jacob Guzman, Manuel Herrera, Afra Hines, Gabriel Hyman, Kolton Krouse, Mattie Love, Krystal Mackie, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki, Ron Todorowski and Neka Zang. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Direction and musical staging are by Wayne Cilento, who kept Fosse’s original choreography intact for this production. Cilento was a member of the cast of the original 1978 production and won a Tony for his performance. Christine Colby Jacques and Lauren Cannon provide additional choreographic reconstruction. Additional material and text consultation are by Kirsten Child.

The show also features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung, lighting design by David Grill, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, orchestrations, music supervision, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Jim Abbott, music direction by Justin Hornback, new music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. The production stage manager is Beverly Jenkins.