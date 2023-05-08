New York, New York to Release Original Broadway Cast Album

The Tony Award-nominated new musical New York, New York will release an original Broadway cast recording. The digital version will become available on June 9 on the label Wine & Peaches. Physical CD and vinyl versions of the album are set to be released later this year.

The 29-track recording will feature the musical’s complete score, including musical interludes.



Directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman, New York, New York opened at the St. James Theatre on April 26. The musical earned nine Tony nominations and stars newly minted Tony nominee Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele.

The company features Clyde Alves, John Clay III, Janet Dacal, Ben Davis, Oliver Prose, Angel Sigala and Emily Skinner. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams and Darius Wright.

New York, New York features music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The book is written by David Thompson and co-written by Sharon Washington. The production includes music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis, orchestrations by Daryl Waters and Davis and vocal arrangements by David Loud.