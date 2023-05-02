Some Like It Hot Leads the 2023 Tony Award Nominations; See the Full List

Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee in "Some Like It Hot" (Photo: Marc J. Franklin)

Funny Girl star Lea Michele and MJ Tony Award winner Myles Frost announced the nominees of the 76th annual Tony Awards on May 2. The ceremony, which will take place on June 11 at the United Palace, will honor Broadway musicals and plays of the 2022-2023 season. The cutoff date for eligibility was April 27, 2023. There were 38 eligible productions.

Some Like It Hot garnered 13 nominations — the most of any show — including Best Musical.

Ain’t No Mo’ and Leopoldstadt tied for the most-nominated plays, with six total nods each — both earning a slot in the Best Play category.

As previously announced, director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Special Tony Award. Tony Honors for Excellence will be given to production stage manager Lisa Dawn Cave, executive director of TDF Victoria Bailey and theatrical accountant Robert Fried.

The 2023 Tony Awards will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS in addition to a livestream available on Paramount+. A special pre-show, including the presentation of creative awards, will stream live on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Below is the complete list of nominees:

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot



Best Play

Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt



Best Revival of a Play

A Doll’s House

The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

Parade

Sweeney Todd



Best Book of a Musical

Robert Horn, Shucked

David Thompson & Sharon Washington, New York, New York

David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot

David West Read, & Juliet



Best Original Score

Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, Shucked

Tom Kitt & Cameron Crowe, Almost Famous

David Lindsay-Abaire & Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo

Helen Park & Max Vernon, KPOP

Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol



Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot



Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd



Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans & Taylor J. Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie



Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd



Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi



Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo



Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP



Best Orchestrations

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Bill Sherman & Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York



Tony Nominations by Production

Some Like It Hot — 13

& Juliet — 9

New York, New York — 9

Shucked — 9

Kimberly Akimbo — 8

Sweeney Todd — 8

Ain’t No Mo’ — 6

A Doll’s House — 6

Into the Woods — 6

Leopoldstadt — 6

Parade — 6

Cost of Living — 5

Fat Ham — 5

Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot — 5

Life of Pi — 5

Prima Facie — 4

A Christmas Carol — 3

Good Night, Oscar — 3

KPOP — 3

Topdog/Underdog — 3

Death of a Salesman — 2

The Piano Lesson — 2

Between Riverside and Crazy — 2

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window — 2

Almost Famous— 1

Ohio State Murders — 1

Summer, 1976 — 1