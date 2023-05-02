Some Like It Hot Leads the 2023 Tony Award Nominations; See the Full List

Funny Girl star Lea Michele and MJ Tony Award winner Myles Frost announced the nominees of the 76th annual Tony Awards on May 2. The ceremony, which will take place on June 11 at the United Palace, will honor Broadway musicals and plays of the 2022-2023 season. The cutoff date for eligibility was April 27, 2023. There were 38 eligible productions.
Some Like It Hot garnered 13 nominations — the most of any show — including Best Musical.
Ain’t No Mo’ and Leopoldstadt tied for the most-nominated plays, with six total nods each — both earning a slot in the Best Play category.
As previously announced, director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Special Tony Award. Tony Honors for Excellence will be given to production stage manager Lisa Dawn Cave, executive director of TDF Victoria Bailey and theatrical accountant Robert Fried.
The 2023 Tony Awards will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS in addition to a livestream available on Paramount+. A special pre-show, including the presentation of creative awards, will stream live on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Below is the complete list of nominees:
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Play
Ain’t No Mo’
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Revival of a Play
A Doll’s House
The Piano Lesson
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
Into the Woods
Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot
Parade
Sweeney Todd
Best Book of a Musical
Robert Horn, Shucked
David Thompson & Sharon Washington, New York, New York
David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
Matthew López & Amber Ruffin, Some Like It Hot
David West Read, & Juliet
Best Original Score
Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, Shucked
Tom Kitt & Cameron Crowe, Almost Famous
David Lindsay-Abaire & Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo
Helen Park & Max Vernon, KPOP
Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman, Some Like It Hot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd
Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot
Scott Pask, Shucked
Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
Susan Hilferty, Parade
Jennifer Moeller, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot
Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
Paloma Young, & Juliet
Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
Bradley King, Fat Ham
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman
Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Ken Billington, New York, New York
Lap Chi Chu, Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot
Heather Gilbert, Parade
Howard Hudson, & Juliet
Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jonathan Deans & Taylor J. Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, New York, New York
John Shivers, Shucked
Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Gareth Owen, & Juliet
Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best Orchestrations
John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
Jason Howland, Shucked
Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
Bill Sherman & Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York
Tony Nominations by Production
Some Like It Hot — 13
& Juliet — 9
New York, New York — 9
Shucked — 9
Kimberly Akimbo — 8
Sweeney Todd — 8
Ain’t No Mo’ — 6
A Doll’s House — 6
Into the Woods — 6
Leopoldstadt — 6
Parade — 6
Cost of Living — 5
Fat Ham — 5
Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot — 5
Life of Pi — 5
Prima Facie — 4
A Christmas Carol — 3
Good Night, Oscar — 3
KPOP — 3
Topdog/Underdog — 3
Death of a Salesman — 2
The Piano Lesson — 2
Between Riverside and Crazy — 2
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window — 2
Almost Famous— 1
Ohio State Murders — 1
Summer, 1976 — 1