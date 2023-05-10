Leopoldstadt Wins New York Drama Critics' Circle Award

The New York Drama Critics’ Circle (NYDCC) announced that Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt is the Best Foreign Play of the 2022-2023 season. The honors were decided upon at the organization’s 87th annual voting meeting and will be presented in a private ceremony on May 22.

The Best Play award will be given to Downstate by Bruce Norris, which premiered off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons. The Best Foreign Play award includes a cash prize of $1,000, and $2,500 for Best Play, made possible by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

While no award was given for Best Musical, the current Broadway revival of Parade received a special citation. Playwright Adrienne Kennedy, who wrote Ohio State Murders, which was mounted on the Main Stem earlier this year, will receive a lifetime achievement award. La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club will receive an award for ongoing achievement in off-off-Broadway theater.

Notably, no prize was awarded for best musical this year. However, in 2022, Kimberly Akimbo was given the honor.

The NYDCC includes 20 drama critics from news outlets based in the New York metropolitan area. The NYDCC Award has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season. Optional awards have been given for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements. It is the second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The NYDCC is under the leadership of president Adam Feldman, theater critic and editor for Time Out New York. Joe Dziemianowicz serves as vice president and Zachary Stewart is treasurer.