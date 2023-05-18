Some Like It Hot Composer Marc Shaiman Receives Frederick Loewe Award

The Dramatists Guild of America has announced its annual award recipients. While many of the honorees had been previously announced — including the inaugural Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award — several additional awards were presented at Joe’s Pub on May 15.

Composer-lyricist Marc Shaiman received the Frederick Loewe Award for his work on Some Like It Hot. The honor, presented annually by the Dramatists Guild Council, is funded by the Frederick Loewe Foundation and honors a composer of a theatrical score. Shaiman wrote the music and co-wrote the lyrics for the new musical and received a 2023 Tony nomination for his work. He is a Tony winner for the score of “Hairspray.”

In addition, the Lanford Wilson Award — presented to early-career or emerging playwrights — was given to Nissy Aya and Candrice Jones, and the Horton Foote Award was presented to Dave Harris.

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund also presented Defender Awards to the Brooklyn Public Library and Friends of George’s. Both organizations have “fought against book-banning and the Tennessee drag law,” according to the Guild.

As the professional trade association for playwrights, librettists, lyricists and composers, the Dramatists Guild of America works to protect and advance the rights of theater writers across the country.