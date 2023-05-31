See Ben Platt, Nikki Crawford and More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, June 4 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek catches up with Parade Tony nominee Ben Platt at the Rosevale Kitchen at the Civilian.

Correspondent Charlie Cooper takes a stroll with Fat Ham Tony nominee Nikki Crawford.

Secrets of the nominees! Hear from the 2023 Tony noms.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens takes a look at the Tony-nominated musical New York, New York alongside scenic designer Beowulf Boritt.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens takes a look at the Tony-nominated musical Kimberly Akimbo with director Jessica Stone.

Broadway’s biggest night! Go inside the United Palace, where the 2023 Tony Awards will be taking place on June 11, with correspondent Perry Sook.

Watch the episode below!