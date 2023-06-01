Broadway-Aimed Tour of The Wiz Announces Preliminary Casting

Initial casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz.

The trio of stars announced includes Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. The previously announced production, to be directed by Schele Williams and choreographed by JaQuel Knight, is slated for a 2024 Broadway arrival at a venue to be announced.

The production will mark the Broadway debuts of Richardson (Apple TV’s Sharper) and Wilson (NBC’s The Voice). Freeman made his Main Stem debut in the Tony Award-winning A Strange Loop. Casting is by Tara Rubin.

The Wiz will launch a national tour from Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre from September 23-30, 2023. Further tour stops will be announced.

The Wiz features a book by William F. Brown and score by Charlie Smalls. Additional material for the revival will be provided by Amber Ruffin, with music supervision, orchestrations and music arrangements by Joseph Joubert.