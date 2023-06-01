Funny Girl Star Julie Benko Joins Broadway Cast of Harmony

Julie Benko has been cast in the role of Ruth in the new musical Harmony, set to debut on Broadway this fall. The previously announced musical will begin previews on October 18 and officially open on November 13 at the Barrymore Theatre.

Benko will join Harmony fresh off her run as the Fanny Brice alternate in Funny Girl. Her other Broadway credits include the 2014 revival of Les Misérables and the 2015 staging of Fiddler on the Roof.

Benko joins a cast that includes the previously announced Chip Zien in the role of Rabbi. Also to be featured in the company are Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey, who will portray the six members of the Comedian Harmonists, the real-life musical group at the center of Harmony.

Warren Carlyle will direct and choreograph the show, which features music by Barry Manilow with lyrics and a book by Bruce Sussman.

The musical tells the story of six entertainers who rose to fame in Berlin during the 1920s and ’30s. The group sold millions of records and starred in dozens of films — but their legacy was erased by the violence of Nazi Germany.

“It is rare to be offered the chance to be part of a Broadway show that resonates so deeply on both personal and political levels,” Benko said in a statement. “I’m so proud to be a part of ‘Harmony’ and tremendously grateful to Barry, Bruce, Warren, Ken and the entire team for entrusting me with Ruth’s story. I can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room with the brilliant company this fall.”