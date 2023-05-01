Initial Casting Announced for Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony on Broadway

The Harmonists then (below) and now (top) (Photo courtesy of O&M)

Casting has been announced for the actors playing The Harmonists, the real-life musical group at the center of the musical Harmony. Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey will portray the six members of the group.

Harmony will mark the Main Stem debuts of Bell, Kornfeld, Peters, Roman and Telsey. Owen previously appeared on Broadway in The Band’s Visit.

Prior to their Broadway bow, the six actors will join the musical’s composer — Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Barry Manilow — onstage at Radio City Music Hall for an appearance during his five concerts beginning on May 31.

As previously announced, Harmony is scheduled to begin previews on October 18 and officially open on November 13 at the Barrymore Theatre. Warren Carlyle will direct and choreograph the show, which features music by Manilow with lyrics and a book by Sussman.

Harmony tells the story of six entertainers who rose to fame in Berlin during the 1920s and ’30s. The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records and starred in dozens of films — but they’re legacy was erased by the turmoil of Nazi Germany.