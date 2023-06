Broadway faves had a ball in the portrait booth at the 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards! Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Sara Bareilles and more celebrated the honor of being chosen by you, the fans, at an exclusive reception at Manhattan's 48 Lounge on June 1. See this year's winners as they pose with their new trophies!

Into the Woods star Sara Bareilles poses with her award for Favorite Performance of the Year.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)