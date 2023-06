The 76th annual Tony Awards took place on June 11, 2023, celebrating the best of the 2022-2023 Broadway season. Join this year's newly-minted Tony winners as they spend time with their brand new trophies!

Prima Facie star Jodie Comer added a Tony to her list of accolades!

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Kimberly Akimbo creators David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori show off their Tonys for Best Book and Best Score.

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)