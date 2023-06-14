Daniel Yearwood to Join Sweeney Todd as Anthony

Daniel Yearwood will take over the role of Anthony in the Broadway company of Sweeney Todd beginning June 21. Yearwood will replace Jordan Fisher, who will play his final performance on June 18. Representatives did not provide a reason for Fisher’s departure.

Yearwood is currently on Broadway in Hamilton, playing the dual role of John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, and will depart the production to move to Sweeney Todd. Yearwood’s previous Main Stem credits include the 2017 revival of Once on This Island and 2019’s Ink.

Directed by Thomas Kail and starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 26. The revival won two Tony Awards: Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Natasha Katz and Best Sound Design of a Musical for Nevin Steinberg.