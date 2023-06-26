 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Casey Cott to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge!

News
by Caitlin Hornik • Jun 26, 2023
Casey Cott
Photo: Nathan Johnson

Casey Cott will take over the leading role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, marking his Main Stem debut. Cott will join the production on August 1 opposite the recently announced Courtney Reed as Satine. He will remain with the production through December 3.

Cott will replace Derek Klena, who will play his final performance on July 30.

Best known for his role as Kevin Keller on the CW series Riverdale, Cott’s other TV and film credits include Asking For It, All the Little Things We Kill, Law & Order: SVU, Katy Keene and Instinct. He has also starred in the Kennedy Center’s production of The Who’s Tommy in the title role.

Cott will join a cast that currently features Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate.

The cast also includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, David Merino, Sarah Bowden, Maya Bowles, Cameron Burke, Patrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams and Ricardo Zayas.

Related Shows

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

from $75.24

Star Files

Casey Cott

Articles Trending Now

  1. Kimberly Akimbo Wins Tony for Best Musical and Leads with 5 Total Awards
  2. Sierra Boggess Will Reprise Her Role in Harmony on Broadway
  3. Purlie Victorious Revival Announces Theater, Dates and Full Cast
Back to Top