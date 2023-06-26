Casey Cott to Make Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge!

Casey Cott will take over the leading role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway, marking his Main Stem debut. Cott will join the production on August 1 opposite the recently announced Courtney Reed as Satine. He will remain with the production through December 3.

Cott will replace Derek Klena, who will play his final performance on July 30.

Best known for his role as Kevin Keller on the CW series Riverdale, Cott’s other TV and film credits include Asking For It, All the Little Things We Kill, Law & Order: SVU, Katy Keene and Instinct. He has also starred in the Kennedy Center’s production of The Who’s Tommy in the title role.

Cott will join a cast that currently features Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate.

The cast also includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, David Merino, Sarah Bowden, Maya Bowles, Cameron Burke, Patrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams and Ricardo Zayas.