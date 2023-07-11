London Revival of Cabaret will Transfer to Broadway in 2024

Cabaret is returning to Broadway. A new London production, which won seven Olivier Awards in 2022, will open at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre in spring of 2024.

Rebecca Frecknall will repeat her Olivier-winning work as director of the environmental staging, which is expected to transform the Broadway venue into the seedy Kit Kat Club — the primary space where Cabaret is set.

Featuring a book by Joe Masteroff (based on John Van Druten’s 1951 play I Am a Camera — which was based on Christopher Isherwood’s 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin), Cabaret takes place during the Jazz Age of 1929-1930 Berlin when the Nazis are gaining power. The musical includes a score by John Kander (music) and Fred Ebb (lyrics).

Cabaret debuted on Broadway in 1966 under the direction of Harold Prince and won eight 1967 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The most recent Broadway production, a remount of the 1998 Tony-winning revival directed by Sam Mendes, was seen at Studio 54 in 2015.

Frecknall’s London revival featured four Olivier-winning performances, including Tony- and Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne in the central role of the Emcee, with Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz and Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider.

Casting and production dates for the Broadway staging have not yet been announced.

Along with Frecknall, the Broadway creative team will include choreographer Julia Cheng, music supervisor Jennifer Whyte, set and costume designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, associate director/prologue director Jordan Fein and prologue composer/musical director Angus Macrae.

The August Wilson Theatre is the current home to Funny Girl, which is scheduled to end its run on September 3.