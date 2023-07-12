Opening-Night Date Set for Purlie Victorious Starring Leslie Odom Jr.

The first Broadway revival of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch has set an opening-night date of September 27 at the Music Box Theatre. The previously announced production will begin previews on September 7.

Tony Award winner Kenny Leon will direct the first Broadway revival of the 1961 play by two-time Tony-nominated playwright Ossie Davis. Tony-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. will headline the production in the central role of Purlie Victorious Judson.

Purlie Victorious tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.

Joining Odom is the cast will be the previously announced Vanessa Bell Calloway as Idella Landy, Billy Eugene Jones as Gitlow Judson, Noah Pyzik as Deputy, Noah Robbins as Charlie Cotchipee, Jay O. Sanders as Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee, Heather Alicia Simms as Missy Judson, Bill Timoney as Sheriff and two-time Tony nominee Kara Young as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins. Casting by the Telsey Office.

Joining Leon on the creative team will be Tony-winning scenic designer Derek McLane, Tony-nominated costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Adam Honoré and sound designer Peter Fitzgerald.

Odom is also among the revival’s producers, along with Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Irene Gandy, Willette and Manny Klausner and Kayla Greenspan.