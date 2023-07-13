Annaleigh Ashford, Jessica Chastain and 75th Annual Tony Awards Broadcast Among 2023 Emmy Nominees

The 2023 Emmy Award nominations were announced on July 12, honoring performances and programs across multiple media platforms. The 75th annual awards recognize shows that premiered between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. Among this year’s nominees are several actors who recently appeared on Broadway or who are slated to return to the Main Stem in the months ahead. Additionally, the 75th annual Tony Awards broadcast, which aired in 2022, was nominated.
The 75th Tony Awards received two nods: one for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and one for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.
In the acting categories, multiple actors from the 2022-2023 Broadway season — as well as those slated for the upcoming season — are, notably, among the nominees.
Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed, both last seen on the Main Stem in the 2023 Tony-nominated revival of A Doll’s House, each garnered nods: Chastain in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work as Tammy in George & Tammy and Moayed for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Succession.
Annaleigh Ashford, currently starring as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, received her first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role as Irene Banerjee in the mini-series Welcome to Chippendales.
Rachel Brosnahan, who recently starred in the 2023 revival of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in the titular role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was on the producing team of the recent Ohio State Murders revival and last appeared onstage as Madame Morrible in Wicked, earned recognition in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Abbott Elementary. The Tony-nominated actor took home the trophy in this same category in 2022.
Four-time Tony winner Nathan Lane — last seen on Broadway in this past season’s Pictures From Home — received a nod for his appearance on Only Murders In The Building as an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
Succession star Jeremy Strong, who is set to return to the Main Stem in a new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People in 2024, received a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.
Daniel Radcliffe, who will return to Broadway with the revival of Merrily We Roll Along later this year, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for taking on the title role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.
Several other notable Broadway performers also received nominations for their work including F. Murray Abraham, Julie Andrews, Tony nominee Christina Applegate, Becky Ann Baker, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones, three-time Tony winner Judith Light, Pedro Pascal, Tony nominee Michael Shannon, Tony winner Martin Short and Hannah Waddingham.
See below for a full list of nominees in the above categories:
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production
The Oscars, ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
75th Annual Tony Awards, CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl, Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
Al Gurdon, lighting designer
Harry Forster, lighting director
Bobby Grey, lighting director
Darien Koop, lighting director
James Coldicott, lighting director
Chris Hill, video controller
Ed Moore, video controller
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, CBS • Fulwell 73
Noah Mitz, lighting designer
Andy O’Reilly, lighting director
Patrick Boozer, lighting director
Ryan Tanker, lighting director
Madigan Stehly, lighting director
Bryan Klunder, lighting director
Erin Anderson, lighting director
Will Gossett, lighting director
Matthew Cotter, lighting director
Terrance Ho, video controller
Guy Jones, video controller
2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production
Allen Branton, lighting designer
Darren Langer, lighting director
Felix Peralta, lighting director
Kevin Lawson, lighting director
Alex Flores, lighting director
Bianca Moncada, lighting director
Chuck Reilly, video controller
Guy Jones, video controller
75th Annual Tony Awards, CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Robert Dickinson, lighting designer
Noah Mitz, lighting director
Harry Sangmeister, lighting director
Tyler Ericson, lighting director
Richard Beck, lighting director
Jason Rudolph, lighting director
JM Hurley, video controller
Ka Lai Wong, video controller
The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium, HBO Max • HBO
Jason Baeri, lighting designer
Joe Bay, lighting director
Kille Knoble, lighting director
Mark Butts, lighting director
Loren Barton, lighting director
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, BEEF
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last Of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last Of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last Of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last Of Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello, BEEF
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live • Host: Pedro Pascal
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, BEEF
A full list of nominees can be found here.