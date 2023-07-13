Annaleigh Ashford, Jessica Chastain and 75th Annual Tony Awards Broadcast Among 2023 Emmy Nominees

The 2023 Emmy Award nominations were announced on July 12, honoring performances and programs across multiple media platforms. The 75th annual awards recognize shows that premiered between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. Among this year’s nominees are several actors who recently appeared on Broadway or who are slated to return to the Main Stem in the months ahead. Additionally, the 75th annual Tony Awards broadcast, which aired in 2022, was nominated.

The 75th Tony Awards received two nods: one for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and one for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.

In the acting categories, multiple actors from the 2022-2023 Broadway season — as well as those slated for the upcoming season — are, notably, among the nominees.

Jessica Chastain

(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed, both last seen on the Main Stem in the 2023 Tony-nominated revival of A Doll’s House, each garnered nods: Chastain in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work as Tammy in George & Tammy and Moayed for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Succession.

Annaleigh Ashford, currently starring as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, received her first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role as Irene Banerjee in the mini-series Welcome to Chippendales.

Rachel Brosnahan, who recently starred in the 2023 revival of The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, received a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in the titular role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was on the producing team of the recent Ohio State Murders revival and last appeared onstage as Madame Morrible in Wicked, earned recognition in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Abbott Elementary. The Tony-nominated actor took home the trophy in this same category in 2022.

Four-time Tony winner Nathan Lane — last seen on Broadway in this past season’s Pictures From Home — received a nod for his appearance on Only Murders In The Building as an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Succession star Jeremy Strong, who is set to return to the Main Stem in a new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People in 2024, received a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Daniel Radcliffe, who will return to Broadway with the revival of Merrily We Roll Along later this year, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for taking on the title role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Several other notable Broadway performers also received nominations for their work including F. Murray Abraham, Julie Andrews, Tony nominee Christina Applegate, Becky Ann Baker, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Tony winner Christopher Gattelli, two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones, three-time Tony winner Judith Light, Pedro Pascal, Tony nominee Michael Shannon, Tony winner Martin Short and Hannah Waddingham.

See below for a full list of nominees in the above categories:

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Netflix • Netflix / Tenth Planet

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production

The Oscars, ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

75th Annual Tony Awards, CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Encanto At The Hollywood Bowl, Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

Al Gurdon, lighting designer

Harry Forster, lighting director

Bobby Grey, lighting director

Darien Koop, lighting director

James Coldicott, lighting director

Chris Hill, video controller

Ed Moore, video controller



The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, CBS • Fulwell 73

Noah Mitz, lighting designer

Andy O’Reilly, lighting director

Patrick Boozer, lighting director

Ryan Tanker, lighting director

Madigan Stehly, lighting director

Bryan Klunder, lighting director

Erin Anderson, lighting director

Will Gossett, lighting director

Matthew Cotter, lighting director

Terrance Ho, video controller

Guy Jones, video controller



2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, HBO Max • A Tenth Planet Production

Allen Branton, lighting designer

Darren Langer, lighting director

Felix Peralta, lighting director

Kevin Lawson, lighting director

Alex Flores, lighting director

Bianca Moncada, lighting director

Chuck Reilly, video controller

Guy Jones, video controller



75th Annual Tony Awards, CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Robert Dickinson, lighting designer

Noah Mitz, lighting director

Harry Sangmeister, lighting director

Tyler Ericson, lighting director

Richard Beck, lighting director

Jason Rudolph, lighting director

JM Hurley, video controller

Ka Lai Wong, video controller

The Weeknd Live At SoFi Stadium, HBO Max • HBO

Jason Baeri, lighting designer

Joe Bay, lighting director

Kille Knoble, lighting director

Mark Butts, lighting director

Loren Barton, lighting director



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, BEEF



Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last Of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last Of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last Of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last Of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello, BEEF

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live • Host: Pedro Pascal

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome To Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, BEEF

A full list of nominees can be found here.