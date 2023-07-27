Sarah Paulson to Star in Appropriate on Broadway

Sarah Paulson will return to Broadway for the first time since 2010. The actor will star in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ drama Appropriate, which will begin previews on November 28 ahead of an official opening night of December 18 at the Hayes Theater as part of Second Stage’s previously announced 45th anniversary season. The production is scheduled to run through February 11, 2024.

In Appropriate, Paulson will play Toni, the eldest daughter of the Lafayette family. Toni and her brother Bo have returned to their father’s home to handle his estate. When their estranged brother, Franz, shows up, secrets begin to surface and old resentments boil over as this family is forced to confront their past.

Paulson last appeared on Broadway as Lisa Morrison in Collected Stories. Her other Main Stem credits include a turn as Laura Wingfield in the 2005 revival of The Glass Menagerie and as a replacement for Tess Goode in The Sisters Rosensweig.

She is an Emmy Award winner (and eight-time nominee); she won the prize for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in the anthology series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. She won a Golden Globe for her turn as Linda Tripp in another iteration of the series, Impeachment: American Crime Story and starred in such films as Ocean’s 8, 12 Years a Slave and The Post. Paulson is slated to star in the film adaptation of Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play Clybourne Park, directed by Tony winner Pam MacKinnon.

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate will mark Jacobs-Jenkins’ Main Stem debut. He is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for his plays Gloria and Everybody. The playwright is perhaps best known for his Obie Award-winning work An Octoroon.

Additional casting and creative team members for Appropriate will be announced.