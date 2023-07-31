Lea Salonga Extends Run in the Cast of Here Lies Love

Tony Award-winning actor Lea Salonga will remain in the company of Here Lies Love for longer than initially planned. Originally announced to play a limited run through August 13, Salonga will now remain with the musical at the Broadway Theatre through the matinée performance on August 19.

In addition to her turn as Aurora Aquino in the cast of Here Lies Love, Salonga is a member of the show’s producing team. She began her run in the cast on July 5.

Here Lies Love captures the story of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos (played by Arielle Jacobs) and the country’s history under her power. The musical began previews on June 17 and officially opened on July 20.

Developed and directed by Alex Timbers and conceived by David Byrne, the musical features music by Byrne and Fatboy Slim and lyrics by Byrne.