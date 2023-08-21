The Outsiders Sets Broadway Run

The new musical The Outsiders will arrive on Broadway in spring 2024. Based on the eponymous book by S.E. Hinton and the movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the musical will begin previews on March 16, 2024, ahead of an official opening of April 11 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine and a score by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine.

The production, directed by Danya Taymor, arrives following a 2023 world premiere with La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego. Since then, the creative team has continued to develop the musical.

The Outsiders will mark Rapp’s return to the Main Stem, having earned a Best Play Tony Award nomination for his drama The Sound Inside; he is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his play Red Light Winter. The Outsiders will be Jamestown Revival’s Broadway debut. Levine, who won the Tony for Best Orchestrations for his work on Moulin Rouge!, will make his debut as a writer, composer and lyricist with The Outsiders. Levine will also provide music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations. Music direction will be by Matt Hinkley.

The production will mark Taymor’s first Broadway musical; she made her Main Stem directorial debut with 2021’s Pass Over. Choreography duo Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman will make their Broadway debuts with The Outsiders.

The Outsiders will feature scenic design by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Tony Award nominee Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Tony winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer and projection design by Hana Kim. Casting is by Xavier Rubiano for Tara Rubin Casting.

Set in 1967 Oklahoma, The Outsiders follows misfits Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in a world that wasn’t built for them.

Casting will be announced.

The Outsiders is being produced on Broadway by the Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky and Angelina Jolie.