Hear About The Wiz From Director Schele Williams and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 23, 2023
Schele Williams and the cast of "The Wiz" on "The Broadway Show"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, August 27 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with The Wiz director Schele Williams at the Secret Garden at the Civilian.
  • He’s not throwing away his shot! Host Tamsen Fadal catches up with Hamilton leading man Miguel Cervantes.
  • Learn about the first ever summer edition of Kids Night on Broadway.
  • Take a walk with correspondent Charlie Cooper and Shucked Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon.
  • Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens speaks with Kimberly Akimbo scribes David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

