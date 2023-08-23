Hear About The Wiz From Director Schele Williams and More on The Broadway Show

Schele Williams and the cast of "The Wiz" on "The Broadway Show"
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, August 27 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with The Wiz director Schele Williams at the Secret Garden at the Civilian.
- He’s not throwing away his shot! Host Tamsen Fadal catches up with Hamilton leading man Miguel Cervantes.
- Learn about the first ever summer edition of Kids Night on Broadway.
- Take a walk with correspondent Charlie Cooper and Shucked Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon.
- Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens speaks with Kimberly Akimbo scribes David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!