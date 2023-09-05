 Skip to main content
Shucked Star Caroline Innerbichler Announces Pregnancy

News
by Ruthie Fierberg • Sep 5, 2023

Caroline Innerbichler, who originated the role of Maizy in Shucked, announced via social media that she is expecting a child. Innerbichler played her final performance in the role on September 3, the same date as her Instagram post.

As previously announced, Isabelle McCalla will assume the part of Maizy on September 8.

When Innerbichler first announced her departure, she said, in part, “I have some exciting things cooking that I can’t share just yet, but all will be revealed in good time.”

Innerbichler is due to give birth in January 2024. Shucked marked her Broadway debut.

Caroline Innerbichler in "Shucked"
Photo: Emilio Madrid

