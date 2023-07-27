Isabelle McCalla Will Join the Cast of Shucked

Isabelle McCalla has been announced to take over the role of Maizy in the Tony Award-nominated musical Shucked. McCalla will join the production on September 8, replacing the role’s originator, Caroline Innerbichler, who will play her final performance at the Nederlander Theatre on September 3.

“I’m so excited that I will be ‘getting Shucked’ eight times a week onstage at the Nederlander Theatre!” McCalla joked. “Wait... I just got that... Oh, no... I have to call my family back and explain.”

Innerbichler said, “Being onstage with this remarkable company of actors has been one of the great joys of my professional life. I have some exciting things cooking that I can’t share just yet, but all will be revealed in good time. Even though I’ll be leaving Shucked, I will still be cheering everyone on as they continue to make audiences feel the love of Cob County.”

McCalla was most recently seen on Broadway as an original cast member of The Prom, in the role of Alyssa Greene. McCalla’s theater credits also include the Broadway and touring productions of Aladdin as well as out-of-town stagings of Hercules and Water for Elephants.

Casting for Shucked is by Stephen Kopel and C12.

Featuring a Tony-nominated book by Robert Horn and a Tony-nominated score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked features Tony-nominated direction by Jack O’Brien, choreography by Sarah O’Gleby and music direction by Jason Howland.