The Lion King Casts Vincent Jamal Hooper as Next Simba

Vincent Jamal Hooper will take on the role of Simba in Broadway’s long-running Tony Award-winning musical The Lion King beginning on September 26. Hooper will replace Brandon A. McCall, who will play his final performance on September 24 at the Minskoff Theatre.

The Lion King will mark Hooper’s Broadway debut. Previously, he performed in multiple companies of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and King George III. Hooper recently appeared in Second Stage’s Off-Broadway production of White Girl in Danger.

The current principal cast of The Lion King also features Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Nick LaMedica as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Pearl Khwezi as Nala, James Brown-Orleans as Bonzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed. Casting is by ARC.

In November 2022, The Lion King celebrated its 25th year on Broadway.