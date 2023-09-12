Corey Stoll, Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin to Join Sarah Paulson in Appropriate

Additional cast and creative team members have been announced for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ drama Appropriate. Joining the previously announced Sarah Paulson are Corey Stoll, Natalie Gold and Alyssa Emily Marvin. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting.

Joining the creative team are scenic designer collective dots, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Jane Cox and sound designers Will Pickens and Bray Poor. As previously announced, Lila Neugebauer will direct the production.

Stoll last appeared on Broadway in the 2010 revival of A View From the Bridge. His other Main Stem credits include the 2003 staging of Henry IV and the 2007 mounting of Old Acquaintance. Stoll is also known for several television roles, including Mike Prince in Billions.

Gold made her Broadway debut in 2006 in Festen. Since then, she has appeared as Rava Roy in “Succession.” Her select television and film credits include The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, The Americans, The Good Wife, Love & Other Drugs and Collateral Beauty.

Marvin originated the role of A1656 in this season’s Grey House. She also appeared in the national tour of School of Rock.

Complete casting for Appropriate is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Appropriate will begin previews on November 29 ahead of an official opening night of December 18 at the Hayes Theater. The limited engagement will run through February 11, 2024. The production is part of Second Stage’s 45th anniversary season.