Days of Wine and Roses Musical, Starring Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James, Sets Broadway Run

The new musical Days of Wine and Roses will arrive on Broadway in 2024. Previews will begin on January 6 ahead of a January 28 opening night at Studio 54. The musical will be produced by Kevin McCollum, Mark Cortale, Lorenzo Thione and Joey Monda.

Based on a 1958 teleplay by JP Miller and the 1962 film penned by Miller and directed by Blake Edwards, the musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas and a score by Tony winner Adam Guettel — the creative pair who penned the 2005 musical The Light in the Piazza. Days of Wine and Roses will be directed by Tony nominee Michael Greif and co-choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia and Tony winner Sergio Trujillo.

Days of Wine and Roses centers on a married couple and their challenges with substance abuse. The musical made its world premiere with off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company in the spring; Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (an alum of The Light in the Piazza) and Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James will reprise their performances from the Atlantic staging; the musical’s complete company is still to be announced. Casting is by the Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA.

The production will feature scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Tony nominee Ben Stanton, sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence and hair/wigs by David Brian.

Days of Wine and Roses is scheduled to play a 16-week limited engagement.