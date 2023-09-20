Hear From James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Odom Jr. and More on The Broadway Show

James Monroe Iglehart on "The Broadway Show"
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, September 24 at 12:00PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart to discuss taking on the role of Louis Armstrong in the pre-Broadway run of A Wonderful World.
- Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens chats with Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and more about seeing Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch make its Broadway return.
- Great Scott! Get a glimpse at the first episode of Back to the Future star Casey Likes’ Broadway.com vlog, McFly Files.
- Correspondent Perry Sook speaks with the team who keeps Broadway’s Aladdin shining, shimmering, splendid.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Katerina McCrimmon, Melissa Manchester and the stars of Funny Girl’s national tour.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!