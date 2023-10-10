Jordan Fisher Will Be the Next Orpheus in Hadestown

Jordan Fisher will return to Broadway in Hadestown. Fisher will begin performances as Orpheus on November 20 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. He will assume the roles from Reeve Carney, who originated the role on Broadway. Carney will play his final performance on November 19.

Fisher first broke out as part of the cast of Grease Live!, in which he played T-bird member Doody. Since then, Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as the first replacement for John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton. In 2020, Fisher replaced in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen. He then appeared as a guest performer in Freestyle Love Supreme and earlier this year originated the role of Anthony in the 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd.

“I’m beyond honored and grateful for the opportunity to step in and steward such a beautifully crafted character,” Fisher said in a statement. “My wife, son and I have been jamming to the cast album for a long time. It’s been a dream to be able to join the party! Specifically in this role. This tale is one that truly must be told again and again.”

Fisher will join a company that features Solea Pfeiffer as Eurydice, Betty Who as Persephone, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Lillias White as Hermes and Amelia Cormack, Lindsey Hailes and Brit West as the Fates.

The Workers chorus includes Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. Swings are Sojourner Brown, Brandon Max Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo and Tanner Ray Wilson. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical.

Hadestown won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2019. The musical features a book, music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin.