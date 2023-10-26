Exclusive! See Wicked Stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Sing ‘For Good’ on The Broadway Show

We do believe we have all been changed for the better by Wicked. To celebrate 20 years of the musical on Broadway, stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz headed to our studio to sing the song at the very heart of the show, "For Good" for a special all-Wicked episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. Fox, dressed in Elphaba's signature green, and Kurtz, in Glinda-fied pink, both joined the Broadway production earlier this year and will make history when the musical marks its 20th anniversary on October 30. Enjoy this exclusive swankified performance! Find out more about where the nationally syndicated The Broadway Show airs, here.