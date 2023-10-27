Max Clayton will Join Chicago as Fred Casely

Chicago is welcoming Max Clayton to the cast. Clayton will take over the role of Fred Caseley beginning on November 6 at the Ambassador Theatre. He will replace Marty Lawson, who will become a swing on the production. Clayton will step in at the same performance as the recently announced Max von Essen, who will take on the role of Billy Flynn.

Clayton most recently appeared in the 2022 revival of The Music Man, serving as the standby for the role of Harold Hill. Prior to this, Clayton was a member of the ensembles of Moulin Rouge!; Pretty Woman; Bandstand; Hello, Dolly!; Something Rotten!; Gigi; and On the Town.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Rounding out the company are David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Khori Michele Petinaud, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto and Colt Adam Weiss.