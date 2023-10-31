Thank Goodness! Celebrate Wicked’s 20th Anniversary With These Exclusive Photos of the Big Night

As you all know, Wicked is celebrating 20 years on Broadway on October 30. Broadway.com headed to the Gershwin Theatre to wish congratulotions to the ever-popular musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The show's original Broadway stars, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, along with several former Elphabas, Glindas, Fiyeros and more walked the green carpet to see the 20th anniversary cast: Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, John Dossett as The Wizard, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Jake Pedersen as Boq, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. The production, directed by Joe Mantello and choreographed by Wayne Cilento, is now officially two decades old, and Broadway has been changed for good.