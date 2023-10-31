 Skip to main content
Sponsored
Thank Goodness! Celebrate Wicked’s 20th Anniversary With These Exclusive Photos of the Big Night

Hot Shot
by Beth Stevens • Oct 31, 2023
Original stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel celebrate 20 years of Wicked
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

As you all know, Wicked is celebrating 20 years on Broadway on October 30. Broadway.com headed to the Gershwin Theatre to wish congratulotions to the ever-popular musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman. The show's original Broadway stars, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, along with several former Elphabas, Glindas, Fiyeros and more walked the green carpet to see the 20th anniversary cast: Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, John Dossett as The Wizard, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Jake Pedersen as Boq, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. The production, directed by Joe Mantello and choreographed by Wayne Cilento, is now officially two decades old, and Broadway has been changed for good.

 Current stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz strike the iconic Wicked poster pose.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

 

Fiyeros, past and present! Current Wicked star Jordan Litz has a laugh with original cast member Norbert Leo Butz.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

 

Wicked’s current Madame Morrible and Wizard (and real-life couple) Michele Pawk and John Dossett light up the green carpet.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

 

Wicked writer Winnie Holzman and composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz are thrilled their show has been defying gravity on Broadway for 20 years.
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

