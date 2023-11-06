Boy George is Returning to Broadway to Make Moulin Rouge! Even More Spectacular

Boy George is gonna swing from the chandelier.

The larger-than-life English singer, songwriter, fashion designer and producer will take over the role of the boisterous, top-hatted impresario Harold Zidler in the Tony Award-winning musical Moulin Rouge! for a limited engagement from Tuesday, February 6, 2024 to Sunday, May 12.

Tituss Burgess continues his limited engagement as Harold Zidler through Sunday, December 17, 2023, with Eric Anderson back in the role Tuesday, December 19, 2023 through Sunday, February 4, 2024.

George is a globally renowned musical icon, known for his soulful voice as well as his penchant for glamorous eye makeup and flamboyant headwear. As the lead singer of the ‘80s new wave trailblazers Culture Club, he sang such timeless hits as “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon.”

He is also no stranger to Broadway. The musical Taboo, starring George as Leigh Bowery and loosely based on his life, featured his lyrics, and music by George, John Themis, Richie Stevens and Kevan Frost. It opened on Broadway in 2003 and earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. Currently, he is playing Captain Hook in Peter Pan: The Arena Spectacular in the U.K.

In July this year, George tweeted about his appreciation for the show. “What a superb cast,” he said. That cast currently features Courtney Reed as Satine, Casey Cott as Christian, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as the Duke of Monroth, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini and Oyoyo Joi as the Satine Alternate. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! features choreography by Sonya Tayeh and a book by John Logan.