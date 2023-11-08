McFly Files: Backstage at Back to the Future with Casey Likes, Episode 7: A Day in the Life of a Broadway Leading Man

Back to the Future star Casey Likes is back with the seventh and penultimate episode of McFly Files! This week, Likes, who plays Marty McFly, presents a typical day in the life of a Broadway leading man, including ordering Chipotle, forgetting to sign in for the show and meeting “Nicole Kidman” backstage. (Happy 100 Shows, Back to the Future!) Watch the final episode of McFly Files next Wednesday on Broadway.com. For two more weeks, fans can also catch a glimpse of McFly Files on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program. New Yorkers can watch episode seven on Sunday, November 12 at 4:30 PM ET.